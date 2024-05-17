Entertainer Sam Safo popularly known as Showboy has disclosed in an interview that Junior US was an armed robber.

Narrating his unfortunate incident with Fiifi Pratt on Kingdom FM, Showboy revealed that the late Junior US was never his friend.

He explained that it was Criss Waddle who introduced Junior US to him one time when he had just returned from the club but he advised Criss Waddle to not entertain him.

Showboy continued by saying, he had never liked Junior US and it was his second encounter that got him into all this problem.

He confessed that after stabbing Junior US, he was running away when a friend called him and told him Junior was dying in his apartment. Little did he know that it was a trap they had hatched for him.

During the interview, Stonebwoy stated that he heard Junior US was an armed robber who was terrorising people.

Watch the video below: