Junka Town Actor Yoghurt passes on

One of the popular faces, Yoghurt in the then-most watched Series, Junka Town has painfully passed on to eternity.

According to sources, the popular actor died earlier today. The Takoradi-based Actor Of Junka Town fame is expected to be buried today because he is a Muslim.

The news of his demise has shocked Ghanaians, especially those who loved and watched the Junka Town Series.

Below are some of the farewell messages for the actor.

Yoghurt shot to fame after featuring in the Takoradi-based produced series with the likes of Too Much, Alaska and a host of others. May he RIP.