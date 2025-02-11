Following the death of Tahiru (Taidu) from the popular Junka Town fame, netizens have advised that the remaining cast of the movie should seek protection immediately.

Taidu happens to be the fifth person from the movie to have died in the last five years since the release of the movie.

This has got some fans of the movie especially those from the Western Region to ask what was happening to the cast of the popular movie that brought a spotlight to the region in terms of movie production.

According to some, the remaining actors, actresses and crew of the movie should take things seriously and start seeking spiritual protection for themselves because things are now becoming strange.

Barely a year ago, another member in the person of Yogot also died after he was struck by a mysterious sickness that made him unable to speak properly.

The remaining cast of Junka Town who have lost their lives since the release of the movie includes Bolega Jayz, Ajera Mapouka and Abele who all played main roles in the movie leading to its success.

Check out some reactions below:

The Trinity ???: “The rest of the Junka town movie crew should go and seek for solution because it is getting out of the hand 5 souls gone just like that, Bolega Jayz

Ajera Mapouka, Abele, Yoghurt, and Tairu all gone ?”.

Quami Epixode???????Gh@: “Last year was Yogot and this year too is u Tahidu wai soo soon??”

ROCKSAND: “The junka town too they didn’t get any money o….hmm RIP to all who have fallen”

Oseikwekufrimpong: “U guys should go back for real incantation because things are real I this lyf”

€BO ÇOLLI?$ ?? ????: “As3m oo Janka Town squard oh but wats happening ??”

Nalikem The Juice ?? ? ??: “hmmmm I’m shockproof what’s happening to Junka Town”