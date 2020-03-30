- Advertisement -

The capital city Accra is currently under a partial lockdown and one of the best ways for people to join themselves is to go on social media and share some funny moments or stories with friends online.

Dancehall artiste Jupitar moment ago has shared a funny story of when he witnessed Policeman slap the hell of his colleague Shatta Wale who was trying to act tough.

Also Read: Shatta Wale announces date for his online concert dubbed ‘Faith Concert’

Narrating the incident on social media he revealed that the two of them were returning from Tawala a popular joint for people mostly Rastafarian when they were met by some police people.

They tried running away but were given a hot chase by the police and when they were finally caught, Shatta Wale was trying to act like a tough guy but that was a bad move because it angered the police officer who gave him some dirty slaps.

He shared: “@Shattawalegh you dey kai the time police chase we on our way to Tawala?? Dem catch we weh Wale say ” ohh you no know me? Ibi me do dancehall king ina do woole Ghana….dere nooor taaaa !! taaa !!”

Also Read: I will never be an ambassador for Covid-19 for free – Shatta Wale

See screenshot below: