Just 4 months after wedding, wife cuts off her husband’s joystick

A newlywed woman, Habiba Ibrahim, has reportedly cut the manhood of her 40-year-old husband, Salisu Idris, while he was asleep.

The victim said he was lying on his bed to have some rest when his wife suddenly jumped on him with a sharp knife and cut off his manhood.

Idris said his neighbours quickly came to his rescue when they heard him shout.

`As confirmed by Idris to newsmen, they got married about four months ago, adding that he couldn’t understand the reason for her action because they loved each other and there was no prior misunderstanding before the attack.

Idris was rushed to a hospital in Kudan from where he was referred to the General Hospital Makarfi.

He was later taken to the Ahmadu Bello University Teaching Hospital, Zaria where doctors battled to save his life.

“At the moment, I am more concerned about my condition. I am afraid of remarrying because of this incident,” – He said in the middle of a conversation with newsmen.

Idris’ mother, Rabi Salisu, who looks after him on the hospital bed, also said that although they are not staying in the same compound, he had never complained to her about his wife.

“Her parents are worried and are willing to settle his medical bills” she said

The suspect has been arrested. The state police command is yet to comment on this development.