Just In: A UK Plane coming to Ghana collides as its wings get damaged

In a startling turn of events this afternoon at London’s Heathrow Airport Terminal 3, a collision between Flight BA081 bound for Ghana and a Virgin Airline aircraft left passengers shaken and stranded.

The incident, which resulted in damage to one of the wings of the British Airways (BA) plane, prompted an immediate response from authorities, including police interviews with all passengers regarding their experience and emotions during the ordeal.

According to reports from eyewitnesses, the collision occurred during taxiing, leading to the suspension of all boarding procedures and the subsequent disembarkation of passengers from both aircraft.

Among those affected was Mr. Richard Asare Obeng, CEO of Astolinks, who was aboard the BA flight at the time of the incident.

Upon disembarkation, passengers were swiftly ushered into interviews with police authorities to provide accounts of their feelings and observations surrounding the collision.

This standard procedure aims to gather information for further investigation and ensure the well-being of all individuals involved.

In light of the unfortunate circumstances, British Airways announced that arrangements were being made for a new flight scheduled for departure at 6:30 pm.

This development has prompted travellers expecting family members and friends in Ghana this evening to reschedule their airport arrivals accordingly.

Mr. Richard Asare Obeng, CEO of Astolinks, shared his account of the incident, highlighting the shock and disruption experienced by passengers.