News

Just In: Akufo Addo’s convoy involved in a gory accident as one reported dead (Video)

By Armani Brooklyn

In a devastating incident, President Akufo-Addo’s convoy has reportedly being involved in a severe accident at Bunso Junction in the Eastern Region of Ghana.

According to sources, the accident occurred when a KIA Rhino truck unexpectedly crossed the convoy’s path, leading to a collision.

Tragically, the collision resulted in the death of one individual, and several others have reportedly sustained serious injuries.


Details about the exact number of injured individuals and their current conditions are still emerging.

The news has sent shockwaves throughout the country, with citizens expressing their condolences and concern for those affected.

The office of the President has yet to release an official statement regarding the incident.

Watch the video below to know more…

Source:GHpage

