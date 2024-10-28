GhPageEntertainmentJust In: Akwasi Kardashian Is Dead
Entertainment

Just In: Akwasi Kardashian Is Dead

By Mzta Churchill
#image_title

Ghanaian actor and content creator, Akwasi Kardashian is no longer a living thing, Ghpage.com can boldly proclaim without any equivocation.

The news was made known by Ghanaian blogger, Sammykay Media, who was close to the content creator and actor.

Recalled that news went viral some time ago that the actor was battling kidney failure?

Well, Per the report available at the news desk of Ghpage.com, the young actor has died after failing to fight a kidney problem.

We at Ghpage.com say May His Soul Rest In Perfect Peace

- GhPage
IMG 1977
Source:Gh Page

