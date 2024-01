- Advertisement -

Celebrated Ghanaian highlife singer, Kaakyire Kwame Appiah has narrowly escaped death after miraclously surviving a fatal accident.

The unfortunate event was first published by Accra-based radio station Adom 106.3fm on their official facebook page.

According to the information shared by the media platform, the musician survived the accident and has been admitted at the hospital.

We’ll update soon as the incident develops.