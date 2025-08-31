type here...
Just In: Nana Agradaa’s lawyer is dead

By Mzta Churchill

Lawyer Ali Adam, the lawyer for Ghanaian fetish priest cum woman of God, Nana Agradaa has bought the farm.

It is reported that Ali Adam bought his ticket to the land of silence earlier yesterday, August 30, 2025.

According to Sahadatu Alhassan, who happens to be close to the family, the man woke up healthy yesterday. After he had engaged with his wife, among other close people, he implored his wife to get him breakfast.

After she had finished preparing breakfast, according to Alhassan Sahadatu, the wife went to the room to serve her husband only to find him taking his last breath.

Taking to his official Facebook page, Alhassan Sahadatu wrote “This young man woke up full of life this morning. He stepped out of his room, exchanged laughter and stories with his friends, made a call, and responded to WhatsApp messages –

Later, he returned home and asked his wife for breakfast. She smiled, happy to serve him, and went back to the kitchen. But when she returned to the living room, she found him taking his final breath??

Just like that, he was gone?

What are we really fighting for in this life?

May Allah grant you Jannah, my honorable as I’ve always called you. You left us in pain, and we will always remember you with love.”

- GhPage
