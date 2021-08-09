type here...
Just In: 3 suspected armed robbers killed in crossfire with Police at Shiashie

By Kweku Derrick
armed robbery attack1
Three suspected armed robbers have been gunned down by personnel of the Ghana Police Service at the Shiashie in Accra off the N4 Highway, GHPage.com is reliably informed.

According to our sources, the armed men numbering around six engaged in a robbery operation in the area this morning [Monday, August 9] and quickly bolted.

Subsequently, the suspects reportedly went to sit at the Bus Stop off the Accra-Adenta bound section of the Highway near Kingdom FM, pretending to be waiting for a bus in order not to raise suspicion.

Some police personnel wearing mufti in an unmarked vehicle, however, trailed the suspects in an attempt to arrest them.

According to our sources, the police engaged in a shoot out with the suspects, resulting in the death of three of them.

Items retrieved from the suspect

Two were, however, arrested with the whereabouts of one suspect yet unknown.

The bodies of the suspects have been sent to the Police Hospital for autopsy.

More soon.

Source:GHPage

