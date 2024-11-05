Just In: Politician Who Slept With 400 Women Arrested

Baltasar Engonga, the director general of the financial investigation agency in Equatorial Guinea has reportedly been arrested.

The news was made known by Chris Vincent, the CEO of Ghanacelebrities.com who doubles as a lawyer via his official Facebook page.

It is reported that the politician was arrested for allegedly recording over 400 sex tapes with different women, including his relatives, wives of his relatives, and wives of top-notch personalities in Equatorial Guinea.

Per report, these videos were recorded following the consent of the women and ladies who were found in the video, however, the police has still arrested him over having sex with multiple ladies and recording them.

Taking to his Facebook page, Chris Vincent posted a picture of the politician and captioned it;

“The Director General, of the National Financial Investigation Agency in Equatorial Guinea, Baltasar Engonga, has been arrested for allegedly recording over 400 sex tapes of the wives of notable people in the country.

“The videos reportedly include encounters with high-profile individuals, such as his brother’s wife, his cousin, the sister of the President of Equatorial Guinea, the Director General of Police’s wife, and about 20 of the country’s ministers’ wives, among others.

The footage, discovered in his personal office, was said to have been recorded with consent and has since been leaked online, causing a media uproar.”

ME: Everyone is having sex and some people are having plenty of sex–yet many of you are on the internet lying to yourselves and others about what you are up to.

That is what we call hypocrisy.