Just In: UGSRC Vetting Committee Disqualifies Guru & his Vice

The Vetting Committee of the University of Ghana Students Representative Council (UGSRC) has disqualified Maradona Adjei Yeboah, popularly known as ‘Guru,’ and Lawrence Edinam Egleh from participating in the upcoming 2024 UGSRC elections.

The decision comes after it was revealed that both candidates do not meet the necessary residential requirements stipulated by the SRC’s electoral guidelines.

Guru, who was considered a leading contender in the race, alongside another top candidate, Manuel Life, had been performing strongly in the #UniversOnlinePoll.

The poll, which is widely followed by the student body, had shown Guru and Life as the clear favourites, sparking significant interest in their respective campaigns.

However, the disqualification of both Guru and Edinam Egleh is a major shakeup in the UGSRC election landscape.

According to sources close to the Vetting Committee, the decision was made following a thorough review of the candidate’s qualifications.

The committee found that neither candidate met the residential status required to run for office, leading to their immediate disqualification.

The decision has sparked reactions among the student populace, particularly from supporters of the disqualified candidates.

Many have taken to social media to express their disappointment and frustration, with some calling for a review of the Vetting Committee’s decision.

Despite the disqualifications, the UGSRC elections are set to proceed as scheduled. With Guru and Manuel Life out of the race, the field is now open for other candidates to step up and make their case to the electorate.

The remaining candidates are expected to intensify their campaigns in the final stretch leading up to the election.