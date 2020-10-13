Popular US-based Ghanaian Evangelist, Emmanuel Kwame Addai has finally confessed about some untrue statement he made about the Asantehene, Otumfuo Nana Osei Tutu II.

In a video, the self-acclaimed evangelist rendered an unqualified apology to the Asantehene

According to Kwame Addai, everything he said about Otumfuo Osei Tutu was just for social media hype.

He explained that he made those statement in order to trend but has now regretted his actions.

“I have made several comments about Otumfuo which were false. I just wanted to use his name to trend more because he is the most powerful king in Ghana.

I have always been talking about him and I was using him just to trend. I have come to the realization that everything I said about the Asantehene and other chiefs was needless.

I regret my actions and I apologise for everything I said”, Evangelist Addai stressed.

This comes after Evangelist Addai accused Otumfuo Osei Tutu II of being behind the murder of Asamponhene Nana Fodour, owner of Sikka FM.

According to him, the Asamponhene’s death was plotted by Asantehene. He also alleged that Otumfuo is a member of the Illuminati and freemason group.