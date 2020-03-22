Juventus player Paulo Dybala tests positive for Coronavirus

- Advertisement -

Argentine and Juventus forward Paulo Dybala has revealed he has tested positive to the now global pandemic the Coronavirus.

According to the footballer, his girlfriend has also tested positive for the virus and both of them are currently on isolation at their home.

The Footballer made this known in a post shared on his social media handle.

He posted: “Hi everyone, I just wanted to inform you that we have received the results for the Covid-19 test and both Oriana and I have tested positive,” Dybala posted on Twitter.

