K-Joe Amaru set to drop new banger ft Kuami Eugene on 19th February

Ghana is about to experience the biggest banger of the year, 2023.

The new joint has K-Joe Amaru recruiting Rock Star Kuame Eugene. The song is dubbed “Control Me”.

The song is set to be released on February 19, 2023, and can be streamed across all music streaming platforms.

Music lovers already can’t keep calm as the song is yet to be released because they know what K-Joe Amaru can do on beats.

Hitmaker K-Joe Amaru has come to stay. He has served Ghanaians, especially music lovers with back-to-back hits.