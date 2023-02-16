type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainmentK-Joe Amaru set to drop new banger ft Kuami Eugene on 19th...
Entertainment

K-Joe Amaru set to drop new banger ft Kuami Eugene on 19th February

By Mr. Tabernacle
- Advertisement -

Ghana is about to experience the biggest banger of the year, 2023.

The new joint has K-Joe Amaru recruiting Rock Star Kuame Eugene. The song is dubbed “Control Me”.

The song is set to be released on February 19, 2023, and can be streamed across all music streaming platforms.

Music lovers already can’t keep calm as the song is yet to be released because they know what K-Joe Amaru can do on beats.

Hitmaker K-Joe Amaru has come to stay. He has served Ghanaians, especially music lovers with back-to-back hits.

You can check the Young Star Boy on the following platforms;

Instagram: @k.joe_amaru
YouTube Channel: https://youtube.com/@k-joeamaru5357

    Source:GHPAGE

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Thursday, February 16, 2023
    Accra
    broken clouds
    88.2 ° F
    88.2 °
    88.2 °
    62 %
    1.3mph
    75 %
    Thu
    88 °
    Fri
    86 °
    Sat
    85 °
    Sun
    86 °
    Mon
    85 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    [email protected]

    © 2016 - 2023 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News