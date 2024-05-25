type here...
K K Fosu & Bless involved in a fatal accident – GRAPHIC PHOTOS

By Mr. Tabernacle

Highlife singers KK Fosu and Bless are currently battling for their lives after being involved in a serious car crash.

The unfortunate incident occurred on the Accra-Apam highway while KK Fosu and Bless were traveling to Apam for a wedding performance scheduled for today, Saturday, May 25, 2024.

KK Fosu was traveling with fellow singer Bless, known for his hit song ‘Cho Cho Mu Chu’.

According to our source, both musicians are in critical condition and are being transferred from a health facility in the Central Region to a hospital in Accra.

Reports indicate that the accident happened due to another car attempting an improper overtaking maneuver, leading to a head-on collision with the musicians’ vehicle.

