Kaaka’s Murder: DCE confirms knowing the alleged killers

- Advertisement -

The District Chief Executive (MCE) for Ejura Hon Salisu Bamba has broken his silence on the death of Mohammed Ibrahim aka Kaaka.

Since the sudden demise of the #Fixthecountry campaigner, a lot of fingers have been pointed at the DCE saying he is the one responsible for his death.

Speaking in an interview with Kumasi-based Oyerepa Fm, Hon. Salisu narrated that his issue with Kaaka was an internal issue since the deceased was an NPP member with the alleged killers.

It is revealed that the two people arrested happened to be his personal aide and his personal driver.

On whether he has any links with arrested suspects, he confirmed that he knows both of them because they all belong to the same political party thus the NPP.

He said: “I know the people. They are all members of our party NPP including the deceased, Kaaka but let’s deal with the issue at hand dispassionately.”

The MCE during the interview stated clearly that he is innocent with all that happened to Kaaka daring anyone with evidence to take it to the right authorities for him to be invited.

“It is not true … and if anyone has evidence against me for masterminding the number of any person, that person can go to the police for my arrest and prosecution. We shouldn’t make political capital from the death of someone” he concluded.