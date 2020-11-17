Kaakie welcomes baby girl; shares stunning baby bump photos

- Advertisement -

Popular Ghanaian Dancehall artist, Grace Kaki Awo Ocansey, popularly known as Kaakie has welcomed a bouncing baby girl, Ghpage gathers.

The one-time dancehall act is said to have welcomed her baby overseas. Announcing this great news to the media she has shared stunning baby bump photos.

See some photos below;

Kaakie Baby Bump photo

Kaakie in her active days in music dropped hits upon hits songs. She signed her first record deal with Xtra Large Music.

The dancehall diva has a lot of songs to her credit of which a higher score still hits and are played on radio, TV and other functions.

Kaakie’s traditional wedding ceremony came off today, Thursday, 2nd January 2020 at an undisclosed location.