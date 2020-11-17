type here...
GhPage Entertainment Kaakie welcomes baby girl; shares stunning baby bump photos
Entertainment

Kaakie welcomes baby girl; shares stunning baby bump photos

By Mr. Tabernacle
Kaakie
Kaakie
- Advertisement -

Popular Ghanaian Dancehall artist, Grace Kaki Awo Ocansey, popularly known as Kaakie has welcomed a bouncing baby girl, Ghpage gathers.

The one-time dancehall act is said to have welcomed her baby overseas. Announcing this great news to the media she has shared stunning baby bump photos.

See some photos below;

Kaakie Baby Bump photo
Kaakie Baby Bump photo
Kaakie Baby Bump photo
Kaakie Baby Bump photo
Kaakie Baby Bump photo
Kaakie Baby Bump photo
Kaakie Baby Bump photo
Kaakie Baby Bump photo
Kaakie Baby Bump photo
Kaakie Baby Bump photo

Kaakie in her active days in music dropped hits upon hits songs. She signed her first record deal with Xtra Large Music.

The dancehall diva has a lot of songs to her credit of which a higher score still hits and are played on radio, TV and other functions.

Kaakie’s traditional wedding ceremony came off today, Thursday, 2nd January 2020 at an undisclosed location.

Source:GHPAGE

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Tuesday, November 17, 2020
Accra
few clouds
84.2 ° F
84.2 °
84.2 °
79 %
3.2mph
20 %
Tue
84 °
Wed
86 °
Thu
84 °
Fri
84 °
Sat
86 °

READ

Top 10 Nigerian celebrities who were born rich

Top 10 in Ghana RASHAD -
Unlike most celebrities in Nigeria who had to struggle from scratch not to just gain fame but also to be rich, some...
Read more

Top ten richest pastors in Ghana and their net worth

Editor's Pick RASHAD -
There is no doubt that pastors are ranked among the richest people in the world. For some reason, Africa pastors are very...
Read more

Year of return: List of popular international personalities that visited Ghana.

Editor's Pick Mr. Tabernacle -
The year 2019 was declared the Year of Return by the government of Ghana as it marked the 400 years after the first slave...
Read more

Top 10 female personalities popularly tagged as celebrities in Ghana

Editor's Pick Mr. Tabernacle -
A celebrity is defined as a person who is popular especially in the cycles of entertainment and gets lots of public attention. Whiles a celebrity...
Read more
Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016-2020 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News