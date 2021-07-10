- Advertisement -

Ghanaians woke up to the news of two of Ghana’s most popular screen lovers, Kalybos and Ahuofe Patri tying the knot in a beautiful white wedding ceremony.

The news has come as shock to many Ghanaians who never believed there was a real-life romance between the two actors except the usual lovers’ scenes in movies.

SEE ALSO: Nana Ama McBrown excites fans with a video of her daughter speaking Twi like Chinese

Although the couple blew the whistle days before the wedding, many people did not believe them and thought its the usual Kalybos comedy. Well, it’s real.

In the videos shared on their social media handles, the adorable couple looks stunning in their wedding apparel. Ahuofe Patri in her gorgeous white gown and Kalybos in her dark blue suit.

But many people believe it could just be a promotion for the fashion designers who put the whole costume and makeup together to sell their services.

SEE ALSO: You are a wicked person – Nigerian netizens descend on Juliet Ibrahim

Others also believe it’s a scene in an upcoming movie that the two characters featured in. Yet still, others believe the wedding really happened.

Watch The Video Below

SEE ALSO: Funny Face’s ex-wife who tagged him ‘2-minute man’ reportedly set to remarry this month

Now the biggest question on everyone’s lips: Is this real, movie, or just a promotion? Well, your guess is as good as mine.