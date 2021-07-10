type here...
Entertainment

All the photos and videos you missed from Kalybos and Ahuofe Patri’s white wedding

By Lilith
Kalybos weds Ahuofe Patri
Kalybos weds Ahuofe Patri
Ghanaians woke up to the news of two of Ghana’s most popular screen lovers, Kalybos and Ahuofe Patri tying the knot in a beautiful white wedding ceremony.

The news has come as shock to many Ghanaians who never believed there was a real-life romance between the two actors except the usual lovers’ scenes in movies.

Although the couple blew the whistle days before the wedding, many people did not believe them and thought its the usual Kalybos comedy. Well, it’s real.

In the videos shared on their social media handles, the adorable couple looks stunning in their wedding apparel. Ahuofe Patri in her gorgeous white gown and Kalybos in her dark blue suit.

But many people believe it could just be a promotion for the fashion designers who put the whole costume and makeup together to sell their services.

Others also believe it’s a scene in an upcoming movie that the two characters featured in. Yet still, others believe the wedding really happened.

Watch The Video Below

Now the biggest question on everyone’s lips: Is this real, movie, or just a promotion? Well, your guess is as good as mine.

Source:GHPAGE

