LEO, Ghana's first virtual banker. Let's chat today!
Home Entertainment Kalybos finally responds to Funny Face fight with him
Source:GHPAGE
Entertainment

Kalybos finally responds to Funny Face fight with him

By Mr. Tabernacle
0
Kalybos finally responds to Funny Face fight with him
Kalybos finally responds to Funny Face fight with him
- Advertisement -

Richard Kweku Asante popularly known in showbiz as Kalybos has finally responded to Funny Face after he dared to expose him and some other two friends of him.

Funny Face amid ‘beef’ threatened to expose Bismark The Joke, Lil Win, and Kalybos himself for spreading false information about him.

READ ALSO: Kalybos speaks for the first time over his brawl with Funny Face

Kalybos on live radio said to that he does not know how all this started and doesn’t know how far it’s gotten, and will not want to comment on it either.

Notwithstanding the foregoing, he made some few comments on the issues at hand. He shed light, saying he’s been keeping silent so far because of certain undisclosed reasons.

According to him, he didn’t make any big deal out of the jabs Funny Face threw at him, because he can’t follow blindly and react out of haste. He’s wise.

LISTEN TO THE AUDIO BELOW:

He opined that it could have been wise of Funny Face to come to him directly if truly he has an issue with him rather than ranting all over social media. Emotional person!.

READ ALSO: Rev. Obofour is my ‘spiritual blogger’ – Fameye eulogizes him

Kalybos reacting to begging Funny Face to chop a girl together said its something he wouldn’t do and looking at his personality it’s too way below the belt. He refuted claims.

He again disclosed during the interview that when all the brouhaha started, he tried calling Funny Face to discuss issues but to his surprise, he’s blocked him on all platforms.

Previous articleAma Coke reacts to being ‘chopped’ in a swimming pool by a married man

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

RELATED STORIES

Entertainment

Tracey Boakye welcomes second child- Drops baby bump photos

RASHAD -
Tracey Boakye, the popular Ghanaian actress has given birth to her second child, Ghpage can confirm. Tracey Boakye who...
Read more
Entertainment

Rev. Obofour is my ‘spiritual blogger’ – Fameye eulogizes him

Mr. Tabernacle -
Ghanaian rapper and musician Peter Famiyeh Bozah known in the entertainment industry as Fameye has in new video eulogize Rev Obofour.
Read more
Entertainment

Emelia Brobbey surprises her mother with a brand new car on her birthday & mother’s day

Mr. Tabernacle -
Kumawood's fine actress Emelia Brobbey has shown her unending love to her sweet mother on her birthday and mother's day with a...
Read more
Entertainment

Ramiforson drops the much-awaited hit song “Ohemaa” (Listen)

RASHAD -
One of the fastest rising Hiplife/Highlife artists in the Ghana music industry, Ramiforson born Rhaman Forson has finally released the much-awaited banger.
Read more
Entertainment

Bukom Banku now a news presenter at Gh One TV

Mr. Tabernacle -
Ghanaian professional boxer Braimah Isaac Kamoko also known as Bukom Banku has now ventured into television broadcasting after his boxing career 'failed'.
Read more
Entertainment

Maame Serwaa shuts down the internet with 3 stunning photos

RASHAD -
Kumawood actress, Maame Serwaa has blossomed into an amazing woman in the last few years. Although few people have...
Read more

TODAY

Thursday, May 14, 2020
Accra
scattered clouds
31 ° C
31 °
31 °
70 %
3.1kmh
40 %
Thu
31 °
Fri
31 °
Sat
31 °
Sun
31 °
Mon
31 °

Most Read

Lifestyle

Mother narrates how her 17yr old son impregnated his own younger sisters

RASHAD -
A Devastated mother has shared a sad story on social media to seek advice on what action to take to deal with...
Read more
Entertainment

The lady behind the collapse of the marriage between Joyce Blessing & husband exposed

Mr. Tabernacle -
Gospel musician Joyce Blessing and her husband's marriage days ago as reported hit the rocks, yet the singer has refused to disclose...
Read more
Entertainment

Fella Makafui compared to corpse after Medikal jabbed Eno Barony

RASHAD -
Fella Makafui is once again being dragged on social media after her husband, Medikal described Eno Barony as a corpse in a...
Read more
Entertainment

Tracey Boakye welcomes second child- Drops baby bump photos

RASHAD -
Tracey Boakye, the popular Ghanaian actress has given birth to her second child, Ghpage can confirm. Tracey Boakye who...
Read more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

READ

Ghana Entertainment News
Richest Pastors in Ghana

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016-2020 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News