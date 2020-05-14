- Advertisement -

Richard Kweku Asante popularly known in showbiz as Kalybos has finally responded to Funny Face after he dared to expose him and some other two friends of him.

Funny Face amid ‘beef’ threatened to expose Bismark The Joke, Lil Win, and Kalybos himself for spreading false information about him.

Kalybos on live radio said to that he does not know how all this started and doesn’t know how far it’s gotten, and will not want to comment on it either.

Notwithstanding the foregoing, he made some few comments on the issues at hand. He shed light, saying he’s been keeping silent so far because of certain undisclosed reasons.

According to him, he didn’t make any big deal out of the jabs Funny Face threw at him, because he can’t follow blindly and react out of haste. He’s wise.

He opined that it could have been wise of Funny Face to come to him directly if truly he has an issue with him rather than ranting all over social media. Emotional person!.

Kalybos reacting to begging Funny Face to chop a girl together said its something he wouldn’t do and looking at his personality it’s too way below the belt. He refuted claims.

He again disclosed during the interview that when all the brouhaha started, he tried calling Funny Face to discuss issues but to his surprise, he’s blocked him on all platforms.