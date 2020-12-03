Kalybos responds to people slamming him and other celebrities who campaigned against Dumelo

Kalybos has reacted to the social media backlash over his decision to campaign for the NPP’s parliamentary candidate for Ayawaso West Wuogon constituency-Lydia Alhassan.

Together with colleague actors Prince David Osei, Bismark the Joke and General Ntatia as well as other celebrities, Kalybos took to the streets of Ayawaso to campaign for the NPP.

Their actions have been condemned by many as actress Beverly Afaglo and media personality Bridget Otoo took to social media to criticize them for shooting their fellow actor and aspiring MP in the shape of John Dumelo in the foot.

Beverly found it inappropriate for Kalybos and co. to choose to campaign for the NPP at the very constituency where John Dumelo, representing the NDC, is running for a seat in parliament.

A video of Kalybos trolling Dumelo and calling the NDC’s presidential candidate, John Mahama, a loser has gone awash on social media as many have opined that his actions were unnecessary.

However, Kalybos in response to the backlash following his showings at the Ayawaso West constituency has questioned his detractors’ knowledge of real democracy.

According to the comic actor, those who spoke against his actions need a lesson on what democracy is that his political choices should not in any way culminate into enmity.

He expressed that he still shares a great friendship with John Dumelo and that the latter understood the difference between friendship and democracy.

Along with a picture of himself and Dumelo taken on a flight, Kalybos made a post on Instagram captioned, ” A letter to all Fellow Ghanaians. I think it’s about time our school system start to teach us what democracy is and what opinions are. We’re all made individually to make different choices and that doesn’t mean an opinion of ‘A’ is an enemy to ‘B’. We tend to forget the rules of Life and Living It and rather make enemies for ourselves we never wanted and that breeds what we call HYPOCRITES. For your information, John Dumelo and I are very cool and we are not determined enemies. So stop creating room for that cus he knows what democracy and friendship is. Meaning we disagree to agree based on your opinion. Myself with some colleagues went to Ayawaso West Wagon, Ablekuma North and James Town to campaign for our beloved Party NPP and our President Nana Addo Danquah Akufo Addo. Why campaign AGAINST whiles you can actually campaign FOR. It’s two different energy. One talks of Good and the other breeds Evil. However the hypocrisy in some of us so called friends are overwhelmingly surprising. A wake up call came for those who chant #idey4u for John Dumelo who are supposed friends and colleagues of John but have never posted or shown support towards his campaign until KALYBOS and Co went to show support for their party NPP. Now we are seeing people posting John, writing essays with BIG grammar as if they attended montessori exhibiting their Hypocrisy whiles we the ‘Sytocians’ did what we believe in. Hmm asem ooo, just be real to yourself and others. Well I am glad I was about to divulge the pretenders who wouldn’t do anything but will say everything. God is watching your buttocks. To @johndumelo1 I wish you all the best in this election and always know #idey4u but you’re in the other side ?. God Bless Ghana ?? “God Bless us all” ??.”

