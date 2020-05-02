Kalybos speaks for the first time over his brawl with Funny Face

- Advertisement -

Popular Ghanaian actor and comedian Richard Kweku Asante popularly known in showbiz as Kalybos has spoken for the first time after Funny Face jabbed him, Lilwin and Bismark The Joke.

It would be remembered that Funny Face has threatened to expose Bismark The Joke, Lil Win, and Kalybos himself for spreading false information about him.

Three days after Funny Face dared the trio, Kalybos has broken the silence.

In a post shared on social media i.e on his Instagram page, he posted an accident he had on the Accra -Kumasi highway a year ago.

Describing the incident, Kalybos said he almost lost his life with three other persons.

“Exactly a YEAR ago on a Wednesday morning on the 1st of MAY, 2019 around 6:30 AM on the road to Kumasi, I was involved in a grievous car accident which almost took my Life and two others with me in the car. I shivered, went into shock and was so surprised I was still alive. The carelessness of a truck driver who lost control drove into my car almost killed 3 young men including myself. From that day, what LIFE meant to me changed totally. People, we don’t owe our lives neither do we hold control over it, but rather by the Grace and the protection of our Almighty God upon our lives that gives us a second chance to understand how mighty he is, if you serve a living God”

“I’m not so special from any other person who gets involved in a car accident but rather HE (GOD) gave me a second chance to live because I believe the purpose of HIM creating me unto this earth is not fulfilled yet so no man born of a woman can change the purpose of your LIFE so far as you have GOD by your side, he will always be with you in any difficult time. I pray for all lost Souls in any form of accident. Trust me it’s never a beautiful picture to see or observe. God bless us all. AMEN”.

Kalybos’ photo has drawn massive reactions from social media users.

@debrah.kwame: “GoD is GREAT bro…i thank God for another life he has given u”

@majeedoptis: “be safe champ!!”

@nanaamaakomaahosei: “We thank God for your life may his name be praised!!!!”

@misslionelcurrie: “Thank God for your life”

@iamphylxgh: “God has got u bro! You have so much more to accomplish.”