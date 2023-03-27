Kamala Harris’s visit heightens LGBTQ rumour as Jubilee is lit up in rainbow colours

- Advertisement -

Many Ghanaians on social media have reacted to the new colours of the Jubilee House following the arrival of US Vice President, Kamala Harris to Ghana.

The new photos of the seat of the executive arm of government show the building being lit up in rainbow colours suspected to promote LGBTQ.

Since many Ghanaians abhor the entire conversation about the legalization of the act in Ghana, several concerns have been raised.

Is Akufo-Addo endorsing LGBTQ? Why did he allow for the Jubilee House to be lit up in rainbow colours? These are some of the pressing questions from citizens.

While Kamala Harris’ visit is to deepen Ghana-US bilateral cooperation and to foster growth and development, many believe the conversation about the legalization of LGBTQ will be laid on the table.

However, it has been explained that the Jubilee House was adorned in USA’s colours to ceremoniously signify the arrival of the Vice President to the country and thus has nothing to do with LGBTQ.

One GhanaSocialU on Twitter wrote:

What the hell? Akuffo Addo Paa? Why is the NPP forcing LGBTQ on us coz of Kamala Harris’s Visit? Charley n NDC is also doing nothing? May the Lord Jesus judge completely everyone responsible for this blasphemy! And those who stood by n allowed this! Useless n wicked ppl this NPP!

If they meet @VP Kamala Harris for the loans n debt cancellations they will tell her “you see how we lighted the LGBTQ colors on the Jubilee house?!” If Ghanaians ask they will say “oh it’s Ghana and United States colors!” NPP figa dem be wise .. dem no know say we be over wise!