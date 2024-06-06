Kanayo O Kanayo drops heavy revelations on the missing Ghanian lady with her Nigerian friend

In a lengthy video, veteran Nollywood actor Kanayo O Kanayo shared his thoughts on friendships and trust on social media.

He expressed concern about how people manage friendships in the online world.

Kanayo specifically advised young women to seek proper employment instead of resorting to risky ways to make money using their bodies. He emphasized the dangers involved in such activities.

The actor was astonished by the trend of young women travelling to meet individuals they only know from social media.

He questioned what these strangers promise to make such risks worthwhile, referring to the money some offer for intimate encounters.

Kanayo also referenced the case of a missing Ghanaian lady and her Nigerian friend to highlight the potential dangers.

He stressed that nothing is worth more than a person’s life, urging young women to be cautious and not travel to meet unknown men.

Turning his attention to parents and guardians, Kanayo urged them to monitor their daughters closely.

He advised them to educate their children about the risks of engaging in “hookup” culture and blindly following promises from strangers.

He also mentioned the need for community support in guiding young people towards safer and more responsible choices.

Kanayo’s message calls for a collective effort to protect the younger generation from online dangers.