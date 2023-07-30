Kaneshie: 27-year-old man marries a 60-year-old woman in a very colourful wedding ceremony

- Advertisement -

Love is a powerful force that transcends boundaries, cultures, and even age.



In a heartwarming and unconventional union, a 27-year-old Ghanaian man has tied the knot with his 60-year-old sweetheart, sparking both admiration and criticism on social media.



Videos from the colourful event have surfaced online, and the online community have found itself deeply divided on the topic of age and marriage



Some critics have labelled the young man as morally bankrupt for marrying a woman twice his age and also maintained that he was driven by ulterior motives such as financial gain or manipulation to marry the aged woman.

READ ALSO: Photos of Diana the SHS final year student beaten to death by her boyfriend



However, others have championed the couple’s love and advocated for an open-minded approach to relationships.



This unique union is a testament to the fact that love can flourish despite societal norms and expectations.

The marriage between the 27-year-old Ghanaian man and his 60-year-old partner challenges conventional beliefs about age and relationships.



While it is true that age gaps in marriages often raise eyebrows, it is essential to recognize that love is not confined by numbers.



The criticism faced by this couple is a reflection of deeply ingrained social norms and stereotypes that need to be reconsidered in today’s ever-changing world.

Watch the video below to know more…

READ ALSO: Sad: Guy beats his SHS final year student girlfriend to death

READ ALSO: “Kevin Taylor is now my side guy” – Nana Agradaa alleges (Video)