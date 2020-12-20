Kaneshie Market gutted by fire

- Advertisement -

Reports reaching Ghpage is that a portion of the Kaneshie Central Market in Accra has been razed by fire.

It is yet to be discovered what caused the outbreak but videos show that the fire was really intense.

From the excerpts, lots of people gathered around in shock as the place went up in flames with dark smoke rising into the sky.

The unfortunate incident comes a few days after the Kantamanto market in the Central Business District of Accra was also gutted.

Some traders have expressed suspicion of a possible arson and asked the authorities to do further investigation.

Personnel from the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) were called to the scene to smother the fire.

The fire at the Kaneshie market comes after similar incidents at the Koforidua market in the Eastern Region and also the Kantamanto market.

According to the Ashanti Regional Command of GNFS, DOIII Desmond Ackah, information reaching them suggests that the Service has picked intelligence that some persons are planning to set markets, government buildings, and public structures ablaze.

Their reasons for planning on destabilizing businesses is still unknown.