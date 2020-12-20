type here...
GhPage News Kaneshie Market gutted by fire
News

Kaneshie Market gutted by fire

By Gideon Osei-Agyare
Kaneshie Market fire
Kaneshie Market fire
- Advertisement -

Reports reaching Ghpage is that a portion of the Kaneshie Central Market in Accra has been razed by fire.

It is yet to be discovered what caused the outbreak but videos show that the fire was really intense.

From the excerpts, lots of people gathered around in shock as the place went up in flames with dark smoke rising into the sky.

The unfortunate incident comes a few days after the Kantamanto market in the Central Business District of Accra was also gutted.

Some traders have expressed suspicion of a possible arson and asked the authorities to do further investigation.

WATCH VIDEO BELOW:

Personnel from the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) were called to the scene to smother the fire.

The fire at the Kaneshie market comes after similar incidents at the Koforidua market in the Eastern Region and also the Kantamanto market.

According to the Ashanti Regional Command of GNFS, DOIII Desmond Ackah, information reaching them suggests that the Service has picked intelligence that some persons are planning to set markets, government buildings, and public structures ablaze.

Their reasons for planning on destabilizing businesses is still unknown.

Source:GHPAGE

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Sunday, December 20, 2020
Accra
light rain
84.2 ° F
84.2 °
84.2 °
79 %
2.9mph
20 %
Sun
83 °
Mon
86 °
Tue
84 °
Wed
84 °
Thu
84 °

TRENDING

GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016-2020 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News