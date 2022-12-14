type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainmentKaninja never gave me chop money when we were married - Xandy...
Entertainment

Kaninja never gave me chop money when we were married – Xandy Kamel alleges

By Armani Brooklyn
Pre-wedding photos of Xandy Kamel and fiancé Kaninja goes viral - Social media reacts
Pre-wedding photos of Xandy Kamel and fiancé Kaninja goes viral - Social media reacts
- Advertisement -

Xandy Kamel has alleged in a worrying video that her ex-husband, Kaninja never her feeding money throughout their 1-year marriage.

According to Xandy who’s still bitter and pained about how she was treated like a piece of trash during her marriage with the FM presenter, she never received a dime from the gigolo.

READ ALSO: I caught Kaninja in a married woman’s room – Xandy Kamel alleges

Speaking to a group of friends during an IG live, Xandy Kamel claimed that Kaninja told her mother that he married her (Xandy Kamel) out of pity because logically, no man will settle down with her because of her dirty past.

She lamented over how Kaninja physically and emotionally abused her throughout their marriage and how he once left some to stay with a married woman when she was heavily pregnant and needed assistance.

As recounted by Xadny Kamel, despite not getting a dime from Kaninja, she was the one who was 100 per cent committed in the suicidal affair.

She fed, clothed and even gave him money to use for his personal pieces of stuff but he never appreciated all her generosity.

Surprisingly, Kaninja has not uttered a word despite all the heavy allegations Xandy Kamel has levelled against him after their divorce.

Maybe, he will address all the worrying issues and defaming in the future or at the appropriate time.

READ ALSO: Xandy Kamel curses Ghanaians

    Source:Ghpage

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Wednesday, December 14, 2022
    Accra
    few clouds
    86.4 ° F
    86.4 °
    86.4 °
    74 %
    3.8mph
    20 %
    Wed
    86 °
    Thu
    85 °
    Fri
    85 °
    Sat
    84 °
    Sun
    84 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    [email protected]

    © 2016 - 2022 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News