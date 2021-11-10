Kaninja subtly accuses Xandy Kamel of cheating on him – video

- Advertisement -

Kaninja and Xandy Kamel’s marriage has obviously hit the rocks even after the intervention of Dr. Kwaku Oteng himself associated with a very respected chief in the country.

It can be recalled that just a few weeks ago, now estranged Xadny Kamel took to the internet to cry her eyes out after revealing that Kaninja has been cheating on her with numerous girls including his ex-girlfriend.

The TV presenter-cum-actress who has endured Kaninja’s cheating behaviour for a very long time couldn’t take it any more reason she resorted to the internet to make the whole world know how wicked her lover can be.

Surprisingly, Kaninja hasn’t replied to any of the accusations from Xandy Kamel neither has he reacted to the whole brouhaha at all.

But has been indirectly shading Xandy Kamle in posts he shared on his social media pages.

In a new post that has been sighted by GHpage on his IG, Kaninja subtly described Xandy Kamel as a prostitute.

He shared a scene from the popular Efiewura TV series where a husband was suffering the same fate as his.

And after the wife’s confrontation, he jabbed her as a prostitute. Does this mean that Xandy Kamel was also cheating on him in a cunning and deceitful or manner?

The song that was also playing in the background had a phrase as “wo nso wo sa ara” meaning that Xandy Kamel has also done the things she has accused him of.

He turned the comments section off because he’s aware that fans of Xandy Kamel would have eaten him alive under the post.

