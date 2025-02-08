Kantamanto, Techiman markets bounce back after devastating fire outbreak

Kantamanto Market in Accra, a key trading hub for second-hand clothing, is returning to full operation after a devastating fire on January 3. Similarly, trading activities are resuming at the Techiman Market in the Bono East Region.

The fire at Kantamanto caused extensive damage, destroying goods and structures, leaving many traders counting their losses. Some relied on personal savings and loans to rebuild.

Despite the ongoing reconstruction, traders have set up makeshift stalls, eager to restore their businesses.

Government and private support have played a crucial role in the recovery efforts. Chief of Staff Julius Debrah, on behalf of President John Mahama, donated GH¢1 million to affected traders.

Former Vice-President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia contributed GH¢200,000 and 250 packets of roofing sheets. Additional financial aid came from Absa Bank (GH¢150,000) and GCB Bank (GH¢3 million in loans and insurance support).

At the Techiman Market, traders who lost their shops in the January 13 fire have also resumed business.

Many used personal savings or took loans to rebuild. Social media commentator Kevin Ekow Baidoo Taylor donated GH¢100,000 for roofing sheets, though traders say more support is needed.

The Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) was unable to determine the cause of the Techiman fire, as traders cleared the site before investigations could be conducted.

The fire, which affected about 700 shops, took GNFS teams from Bono and Bono East several hours to contain due to market congestion and limited fire tenders.

Despite the challenges, traders at both markets remain determined to rebuild and sustain their businesses.