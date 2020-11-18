type here...
GhPage News Kantanka Automobile models latest car after 18-year-old JHS car manufacturer's design
News

Kantanka Automobile models latest car after 18-year-old JHS car manufacturer’s design

By Gideon Osei-Agyare
Kantanka Automobile 18-year-old Kelvin
Kantanka Automobile 18-year-old Kelvin
- Advertisement -

A new post by CEO of Kantanka Automobile, Kwadwo Safo, on his Twitter page shows the car manufacturing company working on a car modelled after Kelvin Odartey’s car.

A couple of months ago, the story of an 18-year-old boy who had made a sports car from scrap metals was all over the tabloids.

The boy by name Kelvin Odartey who is now a Junior High School leaver took his car to his BECE examination centre daily until the last day of his exams when his ingenuity was finally covered in the news.

Kelvin in his conversation with the media mentioned that he manufactured the car from scrap metals while acknowledging that he had both financial and hands-on assistance from his friends.

His efforts earned him a scholarship from the CEO of Kantanka Automobile, Kwadwo Safo, who was impressed by the young man’s creativity.

Meanwhile, Kwadwo Safo’s recent post takes us into one of Kantanka Automobile’s manufacturing plants where a remake of Kelvin’s innovative scrap car was being put together.

SEE POST BELOW:

Kantanka Automobile Kwadwo Safo post
Kantanka Automobile Kwadwo Safo post

It is yet to be confirmed but it’s believed that the project was done in collaboration with the young engineer.

Trending
This Throwback Photo Of Stonebwoy’s Wife To Be, Dr Louisa, is Just too Cute

The car is named Kantanka Akofena according to Kwadwo Safo’s tweet and tweeps cannot wait to see how the finished product would look.

Source:GHPAGE

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Wednesday, November 18, 2020
Accra
few clouds
86 ° F
86 °
86 °
66 %
3.2mph
20 %
Wed
86 °
Thu
86 °
Fri
83 °
Sat
85 °
Sun
86 °

READ

Top 10 Nigerian celebrities who were born rich

Top 10 in Ghana RASHAD -
Unlike most celebrities in Nigeria who had to struggle from scratch not to just gain fame but also to be rich, some...
Read more

Top ten richest pastors in Ghana and their net worth

Editor's Pick RASHAD -
There is no doubt that pastors are ranked among the richest people in the world. For some reason, Africa pastors are very...
Read more

Year of return: List of popular international personalities that visited Ghana.

Editor's Pick Mr. Tabernacle -
The year 2019 was declared the Year of Return by the government of Ghana as it marked the 400 years after the first slave...
Read more

Top 10 female personalities popularly tagged as celebrities in Ghana

Editor's Pick Mr. Tabernacle -
A celebrity is defined as a person who is popular especially in the cycles of entertainment and gets lots of public attention. Whiles a celebrity...
Read more
Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016-2020 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News