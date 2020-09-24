Kantanka promises to mentor 18-year-old Kelvin who built a car from scrap metal

Kwadwo Safo Jnr, son of innovator and inventor Safo Kantanka, has promised to mentor the 18-year-old High School graduate who built a car from scrap metals.

About a week ago, news about Kelvin Odartey’s innovative car was over the tabloids as he was commended for his ingenuity.

Kelvin built a car modeled after luxury sports cars like the Lamborghini or Bugatti with scissor doors from scrap metals he and a few of his friends could afford.

The car he calls “Kejelvsuins” is a project done by himself as the engineer and 7 of his friends who acted as his apprentices and financiers.

Kelvin who wrote the just completed BECE as a candidate of Chantan MA Basic School has been interviewed by the major media houses who are in awe of his talent and creativity.

Meanwhile, Kwadwo Safo Jnr in an interview explained that he was impressed by the young lad’s innovation.

Kwadwo Safo who is the CEO of Kantanka Automobile, a company built off the inventions of his father, said that he had asked for his team to contact the boy because he wanted to mentor him.

According to the son of the man referred to as the “Star of Africa”, Kelvin still had a lot to learn to be able to take his innovation up a notch.

Kwadwo expressed that his plan was to kick start his quest to help young talented Ghanaian youth who are crafty with their hands.

” I will personally drive around to various regions in search of young people who are gifted with their hands like Kelvin. There are a lot of people like that who may not have had the opportunity I had to learn from my dad. I want to help such people”, he said.

The businessman added that he will organize a competition for such lads and whoever will be the most creative and innovative will be mentored and given the needed education in the field of Engineering and Technology.

Kwadwo Safo Jnr mentioned that what Kelvin needs is not the theory-based educational system we have in the country but to be able to practice his talent with Kantanka automobile.