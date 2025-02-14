Days after their controversial Grammy Awards appearance, award-winning American musician Kanye West and Australian architect Bianca Censori have reportedly called it quits on their marriage and are getting a divorce.

The couple reportedly struck a mutual settlement after exchanging vows in December 2022, with Censori anticipated to get $5 million after their brief marriage.

The two have already split up, according to a source close to West who spoke to TMZ, and formal court proceedings to formally separate them are anticipated in the days ahead.

West’s whereabouts are still unknown, although Censori is presently living in their $35 million Beverly Park North property in Los Angeles.

According to Daily Mail reports, Kanye West, better known as Ye, may be returning to Tokyo, Japan, where he has been residing for more than a year.

Following Censori’s appearance at the Grammys on February 2, there was a surge in rumours that their relationship was having problems.

According to sources, she was uneasy when West allegedly told her to take off her fur coat and make a big scene, which he regarded as an artistic statement influenced by the cover of his next album, Vultures 2.

But based on her body language, it appeared like Censori might not have been entirely in favour of the stunt.