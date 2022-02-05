type here...
GhPageEntertainmentKanye West and Kim Kardashian battle it out over their daughter North...
Entertainment

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian battle it out over their daughter North West’s Tik Tok videos 

By Albert
Kanye West and Kim Kardashian battle it out over their daughter North West's Tik Tok videos 
- Advertisement -

Kanye West has once again expressed his displeasure with his daughter North West’s TikTok presence.

Ye called out his estranged wife in an Instagram post on Friday, including a screenshot of the official @kimandnorth TikTok account.

“Because this is my first divorce, I’m wondering what I should do about my daughter being put on [TikTok] against my will.” In the post, the Donda 2 artist said, tagging Kim Kardashian.

Kanye shared similar sentiments about TikTok and his daughter’s presence on the platform in a recent interview. In the interview, he stated that he never gave North permission to join TikTok or wear makeup.

@kimandnorth

? original sound – Kourtney-Penelope

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Saturday, February 5, 2022
    Accra
    haze
    86.4 ° F
    86.4 °
    86.4 °
    74 %
    2.6mph
    13 %
    Sat
    86 °
    Sun
    86 °
    Mon
    85 °
    Tue
    85 °
    Wed
    85 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    info@ghpage.com

    © 2016 - 2021 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News