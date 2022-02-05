Kanye West and Kim Kardashian battle it out over their daughter North West’s Tik Tok videos 

- Advertisement -

Kanye West has once again expressed his displeasure with his daughter North West’s TikTok presence.

Ye called out his estranged wife in an Instagram post on Friday, including a screenshot of the official @kimandnorth TikTok account.

“Because this is my first divorce, I’m wondering what I should do about my daughter being put on [TikTok] against my will.” In the post, the Donda 2 artist said, tagging Kim Kardashian.

Kanye shared similar sentiments about TikTok and his daughter’s presence on the platform in a recent interview. In the interview, he stated that he never gave North permission to join TikTok or wear makeup.