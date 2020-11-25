type here...
Kanye West nominated at 2021 Grammys despite urinating on one of his previously won awards

By Mr. Tabernacle
Rapper and Failed Presidential Candidate, Kanye Omari West has been nominated at the 63rd Grammys scheduled for Sunday, January 31, 2021, at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

It has become a big surprise on social media after Kanye West bagged a nomination despite disrespecting the awards Academy after he peed on one of his previously won awards.

Despite his gross act of disrespect, he has been nominated in the “Best Contemporary Christian Music Album” category with his “Jesus Is King” album.

Check out the big names he’s competing with;

RUN TO THE FATHER
Cody Carnes


ALL OF MY BEST FRIENDS
Hillsong Young & Free


HOLY WATER
We The Kingdom

CITIZEN OF HEAVEN
Tauren Wells

Source:GHPAGE

