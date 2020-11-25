- Advertisement -

Rapper and Failed Presidential Candidate, Kanye Omari West has been nominated at the 63rd Grammys scheduled for Sunday, January 31, 2021, at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

It has become a big surprise on social media after Kanye West bagged a nomination despite disrespecting the awards Academy after he peed on one of his previously won awards.

Despite his gross act of disrespect, he has been nominated in the “Best Contemporary Christian Music Album” category with his “Jesus Is King” album.

Check out the big names he’s competing with;

RUN TO THE FATHER

Cody Carnes



ALL OF MY BEST FRIENDS

Hillsong Young & Free



HOLY WATER

We The Kingdom

CITIZEN OF HEAVEN

Tauren Wells