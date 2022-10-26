- Advertisement -

Yesterday, Kanye West lost his partnership deal with Adidas, but that was just the beginning of the woes of the rapper.

He has fallen off Forbes’s billionaires’ list as his net worth has plummeted from a staggering $1.9B to just $400M.

These are losses Ye is suffering following some anti-Semitic statements he made against the Jews.

Below are some of the losses the rapper has suffered so far:

Adidas terminates partnership deal

Balenciaga terminates partnership deal

Vogue cut ties

Anna Wintour cut ties

Dropped by the lawyer

Streams, airplay and sales plummeted

Restricted by Twitter and Instagram

Stadium shows cancelled

Documentary shelved

Adidas terminates partnership deal with Kanye West over ‘hate speech’

Adidas terminates partnership deal with Kanye West over ‘hate speech’.

Adidas officially ended its partnership with Kanye West after he made numerous anti-Semitic comments.

“Adidas does not tolerate antisemitism or any other sort of hate speech,” the athletic company said in a statement Tuesday. “Ye’s recent comments and actions have been unacceptable hateful and dangerous, and they violate the company’s values of diversity and inclusion, mutual respect, etc and fairness.”

Adidas announced its partnership with the Yeezy fashion designer was “under review” in early October after West, 45, wore a “White Lives Matter” T-shirt to a fashion show — and then continued to wear it.

“After repeated efforts to privately resolve the situation, we have taken the decision to place the partnership under review,” Adidas shared in a statement at the time. “We will continue to co-manage the current product during this period.”

The company’s decision comes after celebrities, including West’s ex-wife Kim Kardashian, condemned West for his remarks.

West didn’t take the company’s decision kindly, responding on Instagram, “F—K ADIDAS.” I AM ADIDAS, ADIDAS RAPED AND STOLE MY DESIGNS. “

Read More…