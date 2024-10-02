Karma: Ghanaians react as Pastor Love gets jailed for 4 years with hard labour

Yesterday, popular Ghanaian pastor, Hammond Love, commonly known as Pastor Love, has was sentenced to 48 months in prison with hard labour for theft.

The Accra Circuit Court handed down the ruling after Pastor Love, the ex-husband of gospel singer Obaapa Christie, was found guilty of stealing a vehicle entrusted to him.

Before the sentence was pronounced, Pastor Love pleaded with the court for leniency.

He expressed willingness to pay any fine the court would impose rather than face imprisonment.

Despite his appeal, the presiding judge, Isaac Addo, emphasized that as a pastor, Pastor Love was expected to uphold a higher standard of integrity, particularly in matters involving trust.

Reacting to the news, a lot of Ghanaians have insinuated Karma is dealing with Pastor Love over his insults and curses on Obaapa Christy a few weeks ago.

Just about three weeks ago, Pastor Love accused his former wife, Obaapa Christy of being an ashawo and a witch.

Pastor Love levelled these wild allegations against his ex-wife in a viral video on social media.

As stated by Pastor Love, Obaapa Christy was sleeping with other men when she was still married to him.

Even after divorcing him to marry Nana Franky, she’s still sleeping with other men because of the ashawo in her.

Aside from being an ashawo, Obaapa Christy is also a witch who only brought shame to him when they were married.