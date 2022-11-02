Kasapreko Ghana giving its employees double salaries due to harsh economy

Kasapreko Ghana has announced a double salary for all its permanent and casual workers.

According to the company, it is a step it has taken to support its employees during this harsh economic situation.

In a communique signed by the country’s Managing Director, Kasapareko Ghana, the decision to double the November salaries of all staff was “in view of the recent economic volatilities in the country which are affecting the wellbeing of staff.”

In the wake of price hikes which has been necessitated by the fast-depreciating Ghana Cedi, Kasapreko Ghana also said to its employees:

“It is management’s expectation that this payment would bring relief to all staff and their families as we all weather these challenges.”

