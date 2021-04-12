- Advertisement -

News went viral a few days ago about a 10-year-old boy who was set ablaze by a 14-year-old boy in Ngleshie Amanfrom near Kasoa in the Ga-South Municipality days ago.

The minor, who was on an errand to buy a shoe, from what we gathered was met by the teenager identified as Hammer on his way.

He (Hammer) holding a little jar of petrol, poured on him (10-year-old boy) and lit a fire on him.

According to a report sighted by GhPage on Kasapa FM, the child has finally spoken after the incident that nearly took his precious life, revealing what the attacker told him in the face before the scene.

The victim, per the reports, revealed the suspect threatened to kill him to teach his(victim) mother a lesson for exposing him (Hammer) as a ‘weed’ addict.

We’re told the MP for Ngleshie Amanfrom Constituency, Sylvester Tetteh has paid the child’s hospital bills following which he has been discharged.

Meantime, a report has been filed at Amanfrom Police station but the suspect is yet to be arrested.