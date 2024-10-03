type here...
Kasoa: 22yrs old fraud boy and his 19yrs old girl burnt to death by friends over 1.9 billion

By Armani Brooklyn
Kasoa

A 22-year-old Kasoa boy Kwabena Osei and his 19-year-old girlfriend have been burnt to death by friends over GHS 190k spoils.

According to reports, Kwabena Osei who’s a member of notorious gang of internet fraudsters was burnt to death after he refused to share the GHS 190K spoils with his colleagues.

Initially, Kwabena Osei’s friends confronted him on several occasions to reconsider his decision to keep the spoils of their ‘hard work alone’ but all the attempts to convince the deceased fell into death ears.

This triggered the friends to soak Kwabena Osei’s residence with petrol and burn it into ashes.

Unfortunately, his girlfriend, Princess was with him on the d-day and they have both tragically lost their lives.

Sources also claim Princess was part of the gang and was the one who posed as the white lady to answer calls on behalf of Kwabena and his friends.

Source:GHpage

