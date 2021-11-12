Kasoa: 26 Nigerians arrested for allegedly indulging in fraud

- Advertisement -

Some 26 Nigerians have been arrested by the Ghana Police Service in Kasoa for allegedly indulging in fraud.

Per information gathered, 2 out of the total number were ladies with the rest being males.

Okyere Boapeh who is the Deputy Commissioner of Police in addressing the media stated that the fraudsters were picked up based on intelligence they gathered from the police Headquarters.

He explained that their intelligence showed that some criminal activities has been going on in Iron City which is a suburb in Kasoa.

DCOP Okyere Boapeh added that a team of police personnel were deployed to the area where the 26 suspects were picked up from a house.

