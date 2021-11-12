type here...
GhPageNewsKasoa: 26 Nigerians arrested for allegedly indulging in fraud
News

Kasoa: 26 Nigerians arrested for allegedly indulging in fraud

By Qwame Benedict
Kasoa: 26 Nigerians arrested for allegedly indulging in fraud
Arrested
- Advertisement -

Some 26 Nigerians have been arrested by the Ghana Police Service in Kasoa for allegedly indulging in fraud.

Per information gathered, 2 out of the total number were ladies with the rest being males.

Okyere Boapeh who is the Deputy Commissioner of Police in addressing the media stated that the fraudsters were picked up based on intelligence they gathered from the police Headquarters.

He explained that their intelligence showed that some criminal activities has been going on in Iron City which is a suburb in Kasoa.

DCOP Okyere Boapeh added that a team of police personnel were deployed to the area where the 26 suspects were picked up from a house.

Watch the video below:

Source:Ghpage

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Friday, November 12, 2021
Accra
light rain
84.6 ° F
84.6 °
84.6 °
79 %
2.9mph
20 %
Fri
82 °
Sat
84 °
Sun
86 °
Mon
85 °
Tue
86 °

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016 - 2021 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News