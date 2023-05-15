Kasoa: 45-old-man man defiles 15-year-old girl for constant 3 weeks after kidnapping her

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning. SUBSCRIBE

A 45-year-old man identified as Kwabena Yehoah has allegedly kidnapped and defiled a 15 -year-old girl at Kasoa Ofaakor in the Awutu Senya East District of the Central Region.

Reports say the victim (15-year-old) left home after visiting her sister at Ofaakor and since then she was nowhere to be found.

The Suspect is said to have seen the victim in the community and dragged her to his room, defiled her and locked her and left for work.

He reported having bought her food whenever he returned from work but turned her into a sex machine and had sex with her anytime he felt like it.

According to residents, they regularly heard the sound of someone moaning coming from the suspect’s room which led them to report the issue to the Police.

Kasoa Ofaakor Police invaded the suspect’s house and found the victim tied with a rope in the corner of one of the rooms and got him arrested.

The victim was sent to the Hospital for a medical checkup. The Suspect is currently in custody assisting police with the investigation.