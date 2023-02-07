Kasoa: Couple beat to a pulp for stealing phones and money from a shop

A husband and wife nearly had their lives snuffed out of them after they were nearly lynched for allegedly stealing phones and money from a shop at Kasoa CP in the Awutu Senya East Municipality of the Central Region.

The incident happened Monday, February 6, 2023, morning.

One of their accomplices who is an Okada Rider managed to escape and left the husband and wife to the mercy of the residents.

Some victims narrating the modus operandi of the couple said, when the couple enters a shop, the husband will pretend to be buying a number of goods to distract the shop owner while the wife will be stealing items.

However, luck eluded them, and they were caught in the act in an attempt to steal from another shop.

Some irate residents were bent on beating them to a pulp to teach them a lesson, but they had mercy on the two suspects and spared their lives.

They were later handed over to the Kasoa District Police Command where they are assisting in the investigation.