Kasoa: Elderly woman caught gathering used sanitary pads to be later sold to sakawa guys (Video)

Residents of Kasoa Zone 6 have apprehended an elderly woman who was found collecting waste materials, including used sanitary pads and tissues, from household bins.

According to eyewitnesses, the woman was seen rummaging through waste bins, an act that immediately raised an alarm among the community members.

Their concerns were rooted in a previous incident where the same woman was caught with similar waste materials at Dansoman.

As suspected, it’s believed the woman gathered such items to sell to ritualists.

As tensions rose, the residents took matters into their own hands.

Believing that the collected waste could be used for nefarious purposes, they resorted to beating the woman and burning the materials she had gathered.

