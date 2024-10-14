Kasoa: Explosion killls 15 and injures 35 others (Video)

At least 15 people have tragically lost their lives, and more than 35 others have been injured following a devastating explosion on the Kasoa-Winneba road this afternoon.

The explosion occurred during rock blasting by construction workers involved in the ongoing Winneba road project.

Eyewitnesses at the scene report that the explosion caused significant damage because a large debris from the blast struck and crushed nearby houses and unsuspecting individuals.

The force of the explosion was so intense that it left a trail of destruction in its wake, claiming lives and leaving several others with severe injuries.

Emergency services have since rushed to the scene and currently working tirelessly to rescue survivors and transport the injured to nearby hospitals for urgent medical attention.

Authorities are still assessing the full scale of the damage, but the death toll is expected to rise as rescue efforts continue.

