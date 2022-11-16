- Advertisement -

Wadudu is the youth leader in the Kasoa CP area who played a critical role in saving the life of a frustrated young man.

This young man had climbed the telecommunications tower in the area in an attempt to get himself electrocuted to death or jump to death.

The distraught man whose decision to kill himself stemmed from the unbearable load of hardship he could no longer shoulder was seen hanging loosely on the pole.

Meanwhile, it had to take the swift intervention of Wadud to talk him out of his plan to end his life. He had to almost beg with him to get down from the pole and not throw himself down to death.

As a youth leader who was concerned about the well-being of the guys in the area, Wadudu was not ready to record another case of premeditated death in the Kasoa area and averted it.