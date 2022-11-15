type here...
Subscribe
GhPageNewsKasoa: Man saved after climbing tower to die due to hardship
News

Kasoa: Man saved after climbing tower to die due to hardship

By Albert
Kasoa: Man saved after climbing tower to die due to hardship
- Advertisement -

Just weeks after a man got himself electrocuted to death at Kasoa, another man picked up the same inspiration.

This time around, the man climbed up the telecommunication pole in the area in an attempt to get himself electrocuted to death.

It took the swift intervention of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) to turn off the power in order to stop the attempted suicide.

Kasoa: Man saved after climbing tower to die due to hardship

As a result, the distraught man whose decision to kill himself esteemed from the unbearable load of hardship he could no longer shoulder was seen hanging loosely on the pole.

This comes weeks after a man from Kasoa climbed a high-tension pole, and got electrocuted to death with the same explanation that he could bear the hardship in the country.

Check out video below…

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Tuesday, November 15, 2022
    Accra
    few clouds
    82.8 ° F
    82.8 °
    82.8 °
    78 %
    3.2mph
    20 %
    Tue
    83 °
    Wed
    86 °
    Thu
    86 °
    Fri
    84 °
    Sat
    85 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    [email protected]

    © 2016 - 2022 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News