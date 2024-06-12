Kasoa: Man stabs girlfriend to death after catching him in bed with another lady

A piece of sad news coming from Kasoa reports that a young guy named Adam Nana has stabbed his girlfriend to death.

According to sources, Nana’s girlfriend caught him cheating red-handed and attacked him with a knife.

Nana who is stronger than his girlfriend grabbed the knife from her after being stabbed over 3 times and did the same to her

It has also been reported that the deceased’s friend is the one who gossiped to her that her guy was cheating on her with another lady.

The deceased is reported to have ordered a motorcycle to take her to the place her boyfriend was allegedly cheating where she went to confront him with a weapon.

She’s alleged to have stabbed him in the back and he retaliated by disarming her and stabbing her in the chest.

The female died from her wounds while the gentleman is currently in critical condition at the hospital.

Currently, it’s not clear if the boyfriend would face charges in regard to the attack.