Kasoa! Married taxi driver dies in the guest house while ontop of his sidechick (Video)

A piece of sad report coming from Kasoa confirms the death of a married Taxi driver named Akwasi Yeboah who shared two beautiful daughters with his wife until his painful demise.

According to a report by UTV, Akwasi Yeboah died inside Happy Guest House in Kasoa while he was still on top of his side chick.

As confirmed, Akwasi Yeboah overdosed on sexual enhancement drugs before checking in the guesthouse with his side chick.

While he was still in the act, he fainted and went unconscious and was rushed to the hospital by the guest house manager and the side chick.

Despite putting him on oxygen for hours, he was later pronounced dead by doctors.

His wife also refused to visit him at the hospital when she was contacted that her husband had died while on top of his sidechick.

Watch the video below to know more…

Netizens Reactions…

Ben Sam – Why people want to beat her for what reason they should find some place to sit and leave the woman alone

Maame Efya Serwaa – At least he died doing what he loved. Let’s beware of the kind of friends we have, there was no need to tell the journalist all these things. How will his wife get over this shame e

Ofori TooSoft GH – He didn’t follow the instructions you don’t have to add dragon to viagra they are not friends if you bring them together pintenpinten kakra will come

Frank Annekwei Abbey – The whole Kasoa Zone is a crime scene. If someone says I am going to Kasoa it is worrying because anything can happen over there.